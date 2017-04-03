Afghan forces arrest suicide bomber, seize car bomb in Khost province

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 03 2017, 9:23 am

The Afghan security forces have arrested a suicide bomber and confiscated a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) in southeastern Khost province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the suicide bomber was identified and arrested around 3:00 pm local time from the vicinity of Bak district.

The district administrative chief of Bak, Abdul Hai Zazai, said the suicide bomber attempted to detonate the car bomb but failed in his attempt which resulted into minor injuries in his legs.

He said the car bomb was also partially damaged but the explosives placed inside it did not go off.

According to Zazai, several kgs of explosives and at least sixteen mortar rounds were placed inside the vehicle.

There are no reports regarding the possible target of the bomber which came a day after a suicide bomber targeted the Afghan forces in Domanda district.

At least three security personnel were killed in the attack and six school children were wounded with the local officials saying some of them are in critical condition.

Earlier, a suicide bomber targeted the Afghan national army in Yaqoobi district that inflicted casualties to security personnel and civilians.

