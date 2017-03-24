Afghan forces arrest mine planter in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 24 2017, 10:53 am

The Afghan security forces have arrested a mine planter from a restive district of eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the local security officials, the detained militant has been identified as Zahidullah and was arrested from the vicinity of Pacher Agam district.

The officials further added that Zahid was arrested as he was planting an anti-armored personnel carrier mine.

Nangarhar is among the relatively peaceful provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants including the Taliban insurgents and loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The anti-government armed militants including the Taliban insurgents frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides incurring casualties to the security forces.

In some cases the militants are killed by their own explosives which go off prematurely, normally when they plant an explosive device or while manufacturing them.

This comes as two militants were killed as they were planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar two days ago.

