Afghan forces arrest 3 suicide bombers including a Pakistani in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 3:09 pm

The Afghan security forces have arrested three suicide bombers including a Pakistani national before they manage to carry out an attack in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the suicide bombers were looking to carry out a suicide attack with the help of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in the city.

The statement further added that the would-be bombers were arrested during an operation of the NDS operatives from the 3rd police district of the city.

According to the provincial the detained bombers have been identified as Abdullah a resident of Kandhar, Syed Abrar a resident of Laghman, and Nasibullah a resident of Quetta city.

The militants were due to use a Toyota Corolla type vehicle to carry out a coordinated suicide attack based on the instructions of the terror groups based on the other side of the Durand Line, the provincial government said.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the local officials earlier said that the Afghan security forces foiled a plot by the anti-government armed militant groups to carry out a deadly bombing inside a mosque in Jalalabad city.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the security forces discovered two mortar rounds placed inside the mosque which is located in the 3rd police district of the city.

The statement further added that the mortar rounds were discovered and defused without any incident by the operatives of the Afghan intelligence.

