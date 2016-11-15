Afghan forces arrest 12 and 14-year-old boys recruited by ISIS

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 7:38 pm

The Afghan security forces arrested two teenage boys recruited by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

Local officials in Nangarhar province said the two teenage boys, aged 12 and 14-year-old, were arrested from Abdul Khel area of Achin district.

The officials further added that the two teenage boys were arrested around 12:00 pm local time today.

According to the local security officials, the two boys are originally hailing from Shah district of northern Faryab province.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The use of children as child soldiers and in terrorist attacks, specifically in suicide bombings, is not rare in Afghanistan.

Madrasas are described as the main recruitment source for the militant groups as poor families in Pakistan and Afghanistan send their sons to such madrassas for free education and lodging.

The Afghan security forces arrested a teenage suicide bomber assigned for an attack in capital Kabul earlier in April this year but the Afghan security forces managed to arrest him from the 5th police district of the city.

Earlier, a 12-year-old child assigned for a suicide mission surrendered himself to the security forces in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the child was taken to Jalalabad city from the neighboring Pakistan for the suicide mission by the militant groups.

