Afghan forces and Taliban suffer casualties in new Helmand clashes

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 04 2017, 10:39 am

The Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgents suffered casualties in the latest clashes in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media issued a statement late on Friday afternoon, saying the Taliban militants launched a major coordinated attack on several security posts in Garamser district.

The statement further added that the attack was launched from various locations but the Afghan forces managed to repulse the offensive.

At least 16 Taliban insurgents were killed and 9 others were wounded during the clashes, the statement said, citing the preliminary information received after the attack.

The statement said that the Afghan security forces also suffered casualties during clashes, adding that further information regarding the Afghan forces casualties will be disclosed later.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The group launched a coordinated attack on Sangin district earlier last week, forcing the Afghan government to deploy additional forces and a delegation to review the situation.

Taliban launched several rockets on the provincial capital of Lashkargah on Wednesday morning as Chief Executive Abdullah was visiting the city to meet the officials.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS