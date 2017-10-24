Afghan force raid on ISIS hideouts leave 3 dead in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 24 2017, 2:17 pm

The Afghan national defense and security forces conducted raids on the hideouts of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group loyalists in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials in Nangarhar, at least three militants of the terror group were killed during the raids.

The provincial government media office in a statement said raids were conducted by the Afghan commando forces and in coordination with the security personnel belonging to the other security institutions.

The statemetn further added that the Afghan forces on Monday raided the ISIS hideouts in Mamand Dara area of Achin, leaving three ISIS militants dead.

The Afghan forces also confiscated a machine gun as well as a rocket propelled grenade launcher during the operation, the statement added.

The provincial government also added that the operations are still being conducted and the local residents and security personnel have not sustained casualties so far.

In the meantime, the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan national army in the East said the operations are being conducted under the name of Hamza-3 operations which have been launched to totally wipe out the loyalists of the terror group and other insurgents from the area.

