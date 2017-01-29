Afghan football captain officially joins Iran’s Paykan F.C.

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 29 2017, 2:52 pm

The Afghanistan national football team captain Faysal Shayesteh has formally joined Iran’s Paykan Football Club (Paykan F.C.).

According to a press release by Paykan F.C., Shayesteh visited the club today and reached to an agreement following a brief negotiation with the officials of the club.

According to Paykan F.C., Shayesteh will remain with the club until the end of the Iran premier league, the Persian Gulf Pro League.

In his turn, Shayesteh said he is hopeful to remain a good representative of Afghanistan during his journey with the club in the Iranian premier league.

The Head Coach of Paykan club Majid Jalali informed regarding the club’s decision to invite an Afghan player in their team nearly two weeks ago..

Shayesteh started professional football career in Germany and started to play for the Afghanistan national football team in 2014.

He has hit 17 goals for the Afghan team during the 24 matches he participated on Afghanistan’s behalf.

This comes as another Afghan player, Owais Azizi, was invited to play in Persian Gulf Pro League earlier this year.

According to AFF, Azizi arrived in Iran to attend the training sessions of Tehran Naft after he was picked by the team to play in the league but reports suggest that the Head Coach of Naft FC was higher than the capabilities of Azizi despite he managed to attract a considerable attention during the training games.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS