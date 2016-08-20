Afghan demonstrators burnt flag after attacking Chaman gate, Pakistan claims

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 9:38 am

The Pakistani authorities have claimed that several demonstrators in Afghanistan burnt the country’s flag on Thursday evening that led to the closure of the gate along the Durand Line in Chaman located near Kandahar province.

According to the local media reports, citing officials, the incident took place near the Friendship Gate at Chaman.

The reports further added that the incident resulted in suspension in the movement of trucks involved in trade shipments between the two countries.

“The Friendship Gate at the Pak-Afghan border has been closed after the flag burning incident,” a senior security official quoted by Dawn News said.

The official further added that “The border with Afghanistan will remain closed for an indefinite period.”

The latest incident in Chaman comes as tensions intensified between the two countries earlier following the construction of a gate in Torkham.

Several clashes erupted among the Afghan and Pakistani forces after Afghanistan condemned the move by Pakistan to construct the gate in Torkham, calling it a unilateral act and against a bilateral agreement on border related issues.

