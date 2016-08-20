Afghan demonstrators burnt flag after attacking Chaman gate, Pakistan claims
By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 9:38 am
The Pakistani authorities have claimed that several demonstrators in Afghanistan burnt the country’s flag on Thursday evening that led to the closure of the gate along the Durand Line in Chaman located near Kandahar province.
According to the local media reports, citing officials, the incident took place near the Friendship Gate at Chaman.
The reports further added that the incident resulted in suspension in the movement of trucks involved in trade shipments between the two countries.
“The Friendship Gate at the Pak-Afghan border has been closed after the flag burning incident,” a senior security official quoted by Dawn News said.
The official further added that “The border with Afghanistan will remain closed for an indefinite period.”
The latest incident in Chaman comes as tensions intensified between the two countries earlier following the construction of a gate in Torkham.
Several clashes erupted among the Afghan and Pakistani forces after Afghanistan condemned the move by Pakistan to construct the gate in Torkham, calling it a unilateral act and against a bilateral agreement on border related issues.
All afghans should be forcibly removed and Pakistan should not do any trade with Afghanistan.
Closed and shut the border for ever and immediately deport millions Afghan to their soil with further delay these are unfaithful, thankless and not friend of Pakistan, let them go to India where they like, we did according to our Islamic value.
I have seen video of Afghani people attacking Afghan-Pak border in support of India by throwing stones, chanting against Pakistan & even burning Pakistan flag. Can anyone tell if Pakistan is not good for Afghan then whey millions of Afghani still living in Pakistan. They must go back to their own country or go to Indian Hell for better life.
Pakistan should get out of the all the Pashtun lands on the other side of durand line and hand over to Afghanistan. They are occupying the Afghan lands illegally with force. The very reason for interfering in the Afghan security issues right from the days of 1947 has been to formalize the occupation of Afghan lands. Even Taliban will not accept this and Pakistan has to vacate all the Phastun lands either willingly or by force sooner or later.
These coward Pakistani people MUST return our pashtun lands including Peshawar . These lands were donated to punjabis by Britishers . Afghans own and lived in peshawar and other pashtun lands for centuries . Pakistan cant occupy parts of Afghanistan with Force .We afghans never bow down to any enemy.Go to hell Pakistan !!