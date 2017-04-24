Afghan defense minister and army chief of staff resigns

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 11:12 am

The Afghan defense minister Abdullah Habibi and the Afghan national army chief of staff Qadam Shah Shaheem have resigned from their post.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said “Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi & Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahim stepped down with immediate effect.”

The two senior officials have apparently stepped down following a deadly attack on Shaheen Army Corps in Balkh province.

This comes as the Afghan lawmakers on Sunday decided to summon the defense minister, A decision by that was taken after a deadly attack on the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army in northern Balkh province.

The attack was launched on Friday noon as hundreds of Afghan soldiers had attended the Friday prayers.

A group of at least ten Taliban insurgents reportedly stormed the base by initially launching a suicide attack and allowing the remaining militants to start shooting spree.

The exact number of the casualties has not been announced by the security officials so far but reports indicate more than 100 soldiers and officers lost their lives in the attack.

