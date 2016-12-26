Afghan cyclists occupy 1st-4th spots in International Road Race in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 9:51 am

The Afghan cyclists have occupied the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spots in an international road race in Pakistan, organized to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam Day.

According to the local media reports, Ahmad Merzaye won the first position of the race.

He covered a distance of 160 KM in four hours, 41 minutes and 48 seconds, breaking the record of 5:10:13, according to The News International newspaper.

The competition, Lahore to Sahiwal International Open Road Cycle race, was participated by a total of 70 cyclists from all over Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The second position was won by Afghan cyclist Hanif Sharestani while ali Asghar Jafari won the third spot.

Rohullah Nazari won the 4th spot in the competition while Balochistan’s Abdul Wahid and Muhammad Ashfaq, representing Railways secured fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

The top six winners of the competition received cash reward as well as trophies by the chief guest ADCG Sahiwal Mr. Rizwan Nazeer.

He also distributed shields to officials of the race.

