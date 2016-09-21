Afghan cricketers to play in Indian Premier League under new MoU

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 21 2016, 4:37 pm

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pave the way for further cooperation between the cricket boards of the two countries.

The new MoU will specifically pave the way for the Afghan cricketers to play along side the top international cricketers in Indian Premier League (IPL).

ACB said the MoU will also pave the way for the arrangement of international matches between the Under-19 cricket teams of the two countries as well as technical cooperation between the cricket boards of the two countries.

Training of the referees in accordance with the international norms as well as training opportunities for coaches are the other agreements reached between the cricket boards of the two nations, ACB added.

ACB further added that the articles of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were finalized between Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) Rahul Jouhri.

Stanikzai said the conclusion of the articles of MoU between ACB and BCCI will further help the growth of cricket in Afghanistan as he thanked the Indian cricket board for their support to Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS