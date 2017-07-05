Afghan cricket team off to London for historic match against MCC at Lord’s

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 05 2017, 5:43 pm

The Afghanistan national cricket team left for London on Wednesday to play against the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the historic One Day International (ODI) match.

The Afghan team departed Kabul earlier today and expects to play against the World XI next week, on 11th July.

Speaking during a gathering ahead of the national team’s departure to London, the cricket board chairman Shukrollah Atif Mashal congratulated the Afghan team for the opportunity provided to them to play in a historic match against MCC.

He said the match against the World XI is not only historic and important for the Afghan team and cricket board but will have a specific importance to the Afghan nation as well.

Mashal urged the national team players to put up on show a good performance in a bid to show the world that the Afghan team is on the rise and improving, specifically after gaining full membership of the International Cricket Council.

The Afghanistan cricket board last month announced the national team squad for the match which includes Asghar Stanikzai, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Javed Ahmadi, DAwlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Nasir Jamal, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS