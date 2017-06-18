Afghan commandos deployed to clear the strategic Tora Bora from ISIS: MoD

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 10:21 am

The Special Operations forces of the Afghan National Army, Afghan commandos, have been deployed to the strategic Tora Bora, days after the ISIS terrorist group claimed the capture of the area.

The acting Afghan defense minister Tariq Shah Bahrami told reporters in Kabul on Saturday that the Afghan commandos have been deployed to Tora Bora area.

He said the operations are underway in the area and developments regarding the clearance of the area are expected soon.

This comes as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, claimed Thursday that Osama Bin Laden’s hideout in the remote Tora Bora area in eastern Nangarhar province has been captured.

The group’s loyalists informed regarding the capture of the mountainous terrain, a claim which was rejected by the Afghan officials.

A local security official in Pacher Agam confirmed that the militants of the terror group have gotten closer to Tora and heavy clashes are underway between the terror group and Taliban militants close to the area.

The official further added that the militants of the terror group reached Tora Bora via Khogyani district but rejected the claims by ISIS that the area has fallen to its fighters control.

