Afghan cleric killed in Pakistan was close to Taliban

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 21 2016, 9:19 am

An Afghan cleric who was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan was close to Afghan Taliban group, it has been reported.

Sheikh Ghulam Hazrat was among three religious clerics who have been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan during the recent days.

His father Sheikh Khwaja Muhammad Hazrat was also killed along with him in the attack and the dead bodies of the two men were reportedly shifted to Nangarhar province.

Local media reports in Pakistan have reported that deceased were hailing from Nangarhar’s Pacheer Agam district and had good relations with the Afghan Taliban.

According to the reports, the Taliban group used to consult him for fatwa on religious issues.

The Taliban group issued a statement on Saturday condemning the killing of the religious leaders in a series of serial killings in Pakistan.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the serial killing of the religious clerics in Pakistan and this is not the first time individuals with specific links to Taliban group have been assassinated in Pakistan.

This comes as the Afghan officials are saying that the Taliban group leadership as well as the notorious Haqqani terrorist network leaderships are based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the leadership councils of the Afghan militants in its soil which they use to plan and coordinate deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

