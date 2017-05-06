Afghan civilians suffer casualties in rocket attack from Pakistan in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sat May 06 2017, 10:02 am

Two Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in rocket attack from the other side of Durand Line in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said the rockets landed in Torkham Township, leaving a driver of a truck dead.

He said four trucks were burnt after the mortar rounds landed on them and another driver was wounded.

Khogyani further added that the shelling started around 7 am local time and continued for several minutes.

According to Khogyani the situation in the area is normal at the moment and the Torkham route is open for the traffic and passengers.

This comes as a deadly clash broke out between the Afghan security forces and the Pakistani troops near the Durand Line in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar on Friday.

The incident started in the early hours of Friday morning with the Afghan officials saying the clash started after the Afghan forces interfered to stop a survey work being conducted by the Pakistani militiamen in Loqman village which is located in the Afghan soil.

