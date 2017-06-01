Afghan civilians and security forces suffer casualties in Nangarhar car bombing

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 01 2017, 11:21 am

The Afghan civilians and security personnel suffered casualties in a suicide car bomb attack in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the attack which took place close to the airbase in Behsud district.

The statement further added that a suicide bomber riding a car bomb detonated explosives near the airbase, leaving the security guard of the airbase dead.

Another security guard of the airbase was also wounded in the attack, the statement said, adding that three civilians were wounded in the attack.

According to the local officials, the health condition of the civilians wounded in the attack is satisfactory.

No group including the Taliban insurgents or ISIS loyalists has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are active in this province and often carry out insurgency activities.

