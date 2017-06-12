Afghan civilian killed with his 2 children in foreign forces fire in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 12 2017, 10:05 pm

At least three civilians were killed in foreign forces firing in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan where the Afghan and US forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations, the local officials said Monday.

Provincial governor Mohammad Gulab Mangal confirmed the incident and said a civilian was killed with his two children in the firing.

Mangal further added that the incident took place in the vicinity of Shergar area located in Ghani Khel district late on Sunday night.

He said the man killed in the firing has been identified as Zer Gul who lost his life in the firing together with his two children.

The governor of Nangarahr further added that an investigation was launched shortly after the three civilians were killed and the government is committed to support the family of the victims.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to expand their insurgency in this province during the recent years.

The growing threats posed by Taliban, ISIS and other insurgents forced the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan to step up operations in a bid to restrict their insurgency activities.

The operations are currently conducted under the name of Hamza operations by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces who are also receiving air support from the US forces based in Afghanistan.

