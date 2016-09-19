Afghan-born US citizen Ahmad Khan Rahami sought in New York blasts

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 19 2016, 7:25 pm

A 28-year-old Afghan-born US citizen is sought for back to back explosions in New York city of the United States, police officials said Monday.

Identified as Ahamd Khan Rahami, the authorities are saying that the same man is wanted for questioning in connection with Saturday’s blast in Chelsea and for an earlier explosion Saturday in Seaside Park, New Jersey.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rahami should be considered armed and dangerous while Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as investigators gathered information they learned there were “certain commonalities among the bombs,” leading authorities to believe “that there was a common group behind the bombs.”

“We want to get this guy in for questioning,” de Blasio said on CNN. “We need the facts to be able to piece all this together. … I think we’re going to know a lot more in the course of the day. Things are moving very quickly.”

New Jersey State Police also released additional photos of Rahami along with details stating that he is about 5’ 6” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and brown facial hair.

Police said he is believed to be operating a 2003 Blue Honda Civic bearing NJ registration D63EYB.

Saturday night’s blast on West 23rd and 7th Avenue injured 29 people and the unexploded device was found several blocks away on West 27th Street.

