Afghan border police forces suffer casualties in Helmand airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 4:41 pm

The Afghan border police forces suffered casualties in an airstrike allegedly carried out by the foreign forces based in Afghanistan.

An official with the 6th brigade of the border police forces in the south said the airstrike was carried out late on Friday night in the vicinity of Nad-e-Ali district.

The official speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that two policemen lost their lives in the airstrike and six others were wounded.

The policemen came under the airstrike shortly after taking control of a forward operational base, the official said, adding that the policemen were in civilian clothes.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed that two border police soldiers lost their lives after a rocket hit their base at around 11:30 pm local time.

The statement further added that a delegation has been tasked to launch a thorough investigation regarding the incident and further information will be released later regarding the incident.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-insurgency operations in the restive parts of the province after the Taliban insurgents carried out numerous large attacks to capture the key districts of Helmand including the provincial capital of Lashkargah city during the recent months.

