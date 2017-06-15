Afghan asylum seeker deported from Sweden killed in Kabul explosions

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 15 2017, 8:25 am

An Afghan asylum seeker who was deported from Sweden was killed in back to back explosions that rocked capital Kabul earlier this month, it has been reported.

The Human Rights Watch organization (HRW) has said the young Afghan man was killed days after he was deported to Kabul.

The organization in a report has said the 20-year-old Afghan man was among at least 20 people deported by the Swedish authorities.

The report further added that the victim was deported on 30th May and was killed in a series of explosions that rocked Kabul city on 4th June.

“European countries have increasingly rejected the asylum claims of Afghans without denying their protection needs,” HRW said in a statement.

The statement further added “The idea that Kabul is considered ‘safe’ for Afghans has real repercussions… Kabul is not safe.”

The young man was apparently killed during the bombing that targeted the funeral of Mohammad Salim Izadyar, the son of the first deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate.

Salim was killed during the violent protests in Kabul city on 3rd June as hundreds of people had participated in the demonstrations to protest against the brutal bombing near the embassy of Germany.

According to the Afghan officials, over 150 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the explosion.

