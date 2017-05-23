Afghan army suffer heavy casualties in Taliban attack in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Tue May 23 2017, 3:08 pm

At least ten Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers lost their lives in an attack by the Taliban insurgents in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense (MoD) General Dawlat Waziri said the attack was launched on Monday night around 11:50 pm local time in Shahwali Kot district.

Gen. Waziri further added that the Taliban insurgents attacked the Achekzai Suzani camp and some check posts located in the area.

He said at least ten Afghan soldiers lost their lives in the attack and nine others were wounded.

According to Gen. Waziri, the Taliban insurgents also sustained casualties in the attack and the dead bodies of at least twelve insurgents were left in the area after the attack.

He also added that several weapons and ammunition were also confiscated by the Afghan security forces.

The security situation in Kandahar had improved during the recent years however the insurgents have increased their attacks in several southern provinces, including Helmand that resulted into the deteriorating security Kandahar.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups who are attempting to expand their insurgency as part of their spring offensive.

The Taliban group announced their spring offensive last month and vowed to carry out more attacks across the country.

