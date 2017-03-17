Afghan army suffer casualties in Khost car bombing

By Khaama Press - Fri Mar 17 2017, 10:42 am

The Afghan national army soldiers suffered casualties in an explosion triggered by a car bomb in southeastern Khost province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the incident took place earlier today in the vicinity of Yaqoobi and Sabari district.

A spokesman for the 203rd Thunder Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) Fazal Khuda confirmed the incident.

He said a suicide bomber was looking to target a military base in the area but was identified and shot by the security forces of a check post located in the area.

Fazal Khuda further added that one Afghan soldier lost his life and seven others were wounded in the attack.

According to Fazal Khuda, at least three militants were also killed in the attack.

Khost has been among the relatively calm provinces during the recent years but the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to expand their insurgency in this province.

This comes as a group of insurgents attempted to carry out an attack on a military air base in Khost province but the attack was repulsed by the security forces.

Local officials said a number of insurgents armed with light weapons and grenades attempted to break into the base but were identified and at least one of them was shot dead.

