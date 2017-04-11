Afghan army soldier shot dead in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 11:25 am

A soldier of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces was shot dead by unknown gunmen in capital Kabul.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city.

The Ministry of Defense officials confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway regarding the murder of the soldier.

The officials further added that further information regarding the incident will be disclosed once the investigations conclude.

This comes as two employees of the anti-corruption judicial center were shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul city earlier on Monday.

There are also reports that another security personal was also shot dead by gunmen in Kabul city late on Monday afternoon.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the killing of the security personnel so far.

This comes as the security situation had relatively improved during the recent weeks and following a series of attacks that shocked the capital last month.

The militants carried out one of the deadliest attacks on Kabul military hospital last month but the recent target killings have been rare although insurgents continue to their attempts to carry out attacks in the city.

