Afghan army helicopter shot down in north of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 09 2016, 8:10 am

A helicopter of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces was shot down by the Taliban militants in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

Local officials in Baghlan have said the helicopter was shot dead as it was trying to provide logistics support to the ground forces in Dand-e-Ghori, close to the provincial capitalof Pul-e-Khumri city.

The officials further added that the check post to which the helicopter was trying to deliver weapons is under siege by the Taliban insurgents.

There are no exact reports regarding the casualties as a result of the incident but preliminary reports suggest at least on board the helicopter have lost their lives.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The Taliban militants have intensified attacks on several key nothern provinces including Baghlan and the strategic Kunduz province during the recent months.

The Afghan forces launched a major operation to clear Dand-e-Ghori from the Taliban presence earlier this year as the group was trying to create safe havens for their spring offensive.

