Afghan army helicopter makes emergency landing in Logar province

By Khaama Press - Wed Nov 16 2016, 5:14 pm

A helicopter belonging to the Afghan armed forces made an emergency landing in central Logar province of Afghanistan, local officials said Wednesday.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Tuesday evening in Baraki Barak district.

The officials further added that the incident did not incur any casualties to the crew of the helicopter or security personnel.

However the Taliban militants group claim that casualties were incurred to the security forces after the helicopter was shot down by the group’s fighters.

This comes as a helicopter of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces made emergency landing in central Ghor province of Afghanistan earlier this week.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place in Feroz Koh airport soon after the helicopter returned from a combat mission.

The officials further added that the helicopter made emergency landing due to technical issues and there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Provincial police chief Gen. Mustafa Mohseni said the helicopter had participated in a combat mission in the north of Feroz Koh district.

