Afghan army helicopter crashed in Herat province

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 27 2016, 5:53 pm

A helicopter of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces has reportedly crashed in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

The security sources in Herat have confirmed that the helicopter crashed due to technical issues in Shindand airfield.

The sources speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that the helicopter crashed after completing an ordinary mission in Herat city.

This comes as reports emerged earlier suggesting that the helicopter made a crash landing after a magnetic bomb was found inside.

The pilot of the helicopter reportedly posted a message in his Facebook account to confirm no casualties in the incident.

In the meantime, the Taliban militants claimed that the helicopter was shot down by the group’s fighters in Shindand airfield.

However, the military officials in Herat rejected any hostile situation in the area and Taliban’s claim of attacking the helicopter.

This comes as a top army general lost his life in a similar incident in western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier this month.

General Mohiuddin Ghori was killed after the helicopter crashed due to technical issues in Mori Chaq district of Herat.

