Afghan army helicopter crashed due to technical issues, killing 7 on board: MoD

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 09 2016, 5:06 pm

A helicopter of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces crashed due to technical issues in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, killing all 7 on board, the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan (MoD) said.

According to MoD, the Mi-17 helicopter crashed as it was delivering supplies of the Afghan armed forces along with another Mi-17 in Qurgahn Tapa area.

MoD further added that the helicopter was delivering supplies to the armed forces under the militants siege in Qurghan Tapa area.

The statement by MoD comes as the local officials in Baghlan province earlier said the helicopter was shot down by the Taliban militants.

The Talian group also claimed that its fighters shot down the helicopter as it was trying to air drop supplies to the Afghan security forces.

The group also shared pictures taken from long distance which purportedly showed smoke rising from the area of the incident.

The Taliban insurgents have intensified attacks on key northern provinces during the recent months as the group attempts to expand its insurgency in north of the country.

Taliban launched a coordinated attack on the strategic Kunduz city last week but the Afghan forces acted promptly to repulse the attack although sporadic clashes still continue in the outskirts of the city.

