Afghan army and Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kandahar base attack

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 19 2017, 12:30 pm

The Afghan army and Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties in a coordinated attack by the Taliban insurgents on an army base in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan

The Ministry of Defense spokesman General Dawlat Waziri confirmed the attack in Maiwand district and said the two sides have suffered casualties.

However, he did not disclose further information regarding the exact number of the army casualties, saying further information will be released once the army completes its investigation into the incident.

In the meantime, the security sources in Kandahar are saying that at least 43 army personnel have lost their lives in the attack and at least 9 others were wounded.

The sources speaking on the condition of anonymity further added that the attack was carried out late on Wednesday night and at least two Humvee armored personnel carriers packed with explosives were detonated near the army base.

On the other hand, another source is saying that 25 army personnel lost their lives in the attack and at least 20 others were wounded.

The Taliban militants group claimed responsibility behind the attack with the group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claiming that 60 army personnel were killed in the attack.

