Afghan Army and Special Forces a new batch of weapons and ammunition

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 09 2017, 9:00 pm

The Afghan National Army and Special Forces will receive new weapons and ammunition from their international partners amid ongoing efforts to further boost the capabilities of the national defense and security forces. (Photo: NATO Resolute Support Mission)

“The Afghan National Army and Afghan Commandos gain firepower! The Combined Security Transition Command – Afghanistan’s Security Assistance Office conducted a night mission to receive various weapons and ammunition in Kabul,” NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in short statement posted online.

NATO says providing weapons and ammo increases the Afghan Army’s fighting capability.

The Afghan government in cooperation from its international allies has stepped up efforts to increase the capabilities of the security forces to defend the country against the menace of terrorism.

The Afghan Air Force on Saturday formally received the first batch of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the coalition forces in Kandahar province.

The first batch of the helicopters arrived in Kandahar airfield last month as part of the ongoing efforts by NATO and US forces to modernize the fleet of the aged rotary wing fleet of the Afghan Air Force.

The Afghan Air Force has so far been using the Russia-made Mi-17 helicopters which were considered as the backbone of the Afghan Air Force but the coalition officials are saying that the fleet will be replaced by UH-60s in a bid to build a sustainable Air Force.

