Afghan and US security advisers hold talk on military and civil cooperation

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 7:01 pm

The Afghanistan’s national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar discussed bilateral military and civil cooperation between Kabul and Washington during a video teleconference.

The Office of the National Security Council in a statement said the two sides had in-depth discussions regarding the security situation of Afghanistan where the national security advisers of the two nations exchange views for maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the two sides also discussed bilateral civil cooperation and to ascertain the areas where emergency support will be required.

Both the senior officials emphasized on the importance of reforms, insisting that fight against corruption, good governance, and a proper administration can play a key role in bring vital reforms both in the civilian and military sectors of the country.

According to the Office of the National Security Council, Mr. Atmar also discussed the current political situation and areas of cooperation in the region.

He said Washington can play a key role in establishing an environment of regional cooperation in a bid to maintain peace and stability in the region.

In his turn, Gen. McMaster reaffirmed Washington’s full support to the legitimate stance of the Afghan government in the fight against terrorism and said the American government and nation will continue to support Afghanistan.

