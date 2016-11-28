Afghan and Turkmen presidents formally inaugurate Asian International Railway

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 28 2016, 10:45 am

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Asian International Railway during a special ceremony organized in Turkmenabad area of Turkmenistan.

Calling the inauguration of railway as ‘historic’, President Ghani said the Afghan government remains committed to turn all the bordering provinces of the country into major economic hubs.

President Ghani further added that the inauguration of the railway connects Afghanistan with Turkmenistan as he hoped that the country will be connected via railway networks with Iran in the West and some other regional countries, including India.

In his turn, the Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow said the inauguration of the railway is a major achievement.

Berdimuhamedow said the Imamnazar-Akina terminal could a play key role for the traders, specifically the oil traders as modern equipments have been installed in the port.

The Turkmen President further added that the terminal can hold around 500 tons of trade commodities and will be a big success for the oil traders.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani arrived in Turkmenabad area on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by high delegation to join his Turkmen counterpart for the inauguration of the railway.

The Afghan government has stepped up efforts to open new transit routes for the country with the first ever cargo train from China arriving in the main Hairtan port located in North of Afghanistan in the month of September.

The construction of a railway line between Afghanistan and Iran officially kicked off near the western Herat province of Afghanistan in the month of September this year.

The railway line will be established from Iran to Ghoryan district and will further go towards Zindjan district and Herat Airport.

Earlier this year the leaders of Afghanistan, India and Iran signed the Chabahr port agreement in Tehran, the capital city of Iran.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS