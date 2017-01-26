Afghan and Swedish men held over gang rape live stream

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 26 2017, 10:22 am

Two Afghan and a Swedish man have been arrested in connection to the live stream of the gang rape of woman, it has been reported.

According to the local media reports, the two Afghan migrants were arrested on suspicion of gang raping the woman and live streaming the harrowing attack on Facebook.

The Swedish man was reportedly held for failing to report the sexual abuse of the woman to the authorities.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, who are both reportedly from Afghanistan, were arrested in the city at the weekend after police were tipped off by social media users, the UK-based International Business Times reported, citing local report by The Local newspaper.

The report further added that 24-year-old Swedish man has also been detained on suspicion of failing to report the rape.

According to The Local, the men have denied the allegations. Christer Söderberg, a lawyer representing the 20-year-old, said “A woman is said to have been raped in an apartment. He is suspected of that. He denies any criminal offence, he has given in my opinion a perfectly coherent story about what happened. I cannot go into details, but he has told me in a way that is not contradicted by anything else.”

Andreas Welin, the lawyer for the 24-year-old accused of failing to report the case, added “I have seen stronger evidence in my days.”

This is not the first time harrowing reports regarding the sexual abuse involving the both the migrants and local residents have emerged from Sweden and other parts of Europe where hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees headed during the recent years amid ongoing violence in Afghanistan.

A Swedish woman was charged for allegedly forcing two Afghan boys to have sex with her on camera in a refugee home in mid-2016.

The boys also claim that the woman threatened them with deportation if they refused to have sex with her, according to the local newspaper, Eskilstuna Kuriren.

The source further added that the woman was encouraging the boys to film the sexual scene to watch it and call her with they missed her.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS