Afghan and Iraqi migrants among first detained under Trump’s ban

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 29 2017, 10:59 am

An Afghan and two Iraqi immigrants were among first detained in two different US airports following the signing of an executive order by President Donald Trump targeting Muslims and refugees.

The two Iraqi immigrants have been identified as Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, Iraqis with ties to U.S. operations overseas.

They were both arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport late on Friday night while the Afghan immigrant was detained at San Francisco International Airport.

Matt Zeller, founder of No One Left Behind, told The Huffington Post that the wife and children of the Afghan immigrant were let through.

No One Left Behind is a nonprofit that helps Afghan and Iraqi combat interpreters with special immigrant visas resettle safely in the United States.

The US President Donald Trump signed the executive order on Friday afternoon, banning the Syrian refugee resettlement in the U.S. indefinitely.

The order also shuts down the entire refugee program for 120 days, and bars all immigrants and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for at least 90 days.

In the meantime, scores of people staged demonstrations on Saturday in support of the detained immigrants.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS