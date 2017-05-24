Afghan and Indian officials meet in Moscow, hold talks on key issues

By Khaama Press - Wed May 24 2017, 3:25 pm

The Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the sidelines of a summit in Moscow to hold talks on key issues.

The Office of the National Security Council in a statement said the two sides held on further expansion of bilateral political and security relations between the two countries.

The statement further added that the two sides also held talks on the establishment of a comprehensive plan to support and strengthen the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

Atmar also held talks with his Indian counterpart for the arrangement of a meeting between President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the statement.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is expected to be held on 8th June in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

The leaders of the two countries are expected to participate in a special meeting to be organized on the sidelines of the summit, the statement said, adding that Mr. Atmar and Mr. Doval agreed that the two countries will have special preparations for the meeting.

Atmar and Doval also held talks on other issues, including regional security and fight against terrorism, including the establishment of joint comprehensive mechanism in the fight against the terror, the Office of the National Security Council said.

