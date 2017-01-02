Afghan Air to Afghan Ground: special units conduct integration training

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 02 2017, 1:39 pm

Members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces participated in air-to-ground integration training at a firing range here Dec. 27.

The day-long training exercise was part of the ANDSF winter campaign, which focuses on enabling Afghan forces to regenerate capability and capacity, and is supported by the NATO train, advise, and assist mission.

At a press briefing earlier this month, Gen. John Nicholson, NATO Resolute Support mission commander, emphasized that during the winter campaign, the regeneration effort focuses on Afghan special forces.

Coalition members advised special forces units from the Ktah Khas, Special Mission Wing, General Command of Police Special Units, Afghan Air Force, and Afghan National Army Special Operations Command during the live-fire exercise.

Together, the units employed aerial fire from Afghan MD-530 helicopters and ground fire from mortars to hone skills in close air support, targeting, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and special operations.

This article was originally published by the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) Mission in Afghanistan

