Afghan Air Force University entrance test held in the East

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 06 2017, 2:26 pm

The entrance test for the Afghan Air Force University was held for the participants in eastern parts of the country as Ministry of Defense aims to attract a total of 70 cadets. (Photo: 438th Air Expeditionary Wing)

The officials in the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the East said high school graduates and those having Bachelor’s degree were among 165 participants who attended the entrance test.

The exam was held in the presence of the commander of the 201st Silab Corps General Mohammad Zaman Waziri in the compound of the 201st Silab Corps on Saturday.

The officials further added that other high level officials and generals of the 201st Silab Corps were also present during the entrance test and at least 70 of those who pass the test will be enrolled in the Air Force University.

The participants belonged to eastern Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan, and Nangarhar provinces.

This comes as the Afghan government has stepped up efforts to boost the capabilities of the Afghan national defense and security forces, specifically the Afghan Air Force.

The international allies of Afghanistan have also stepped up efforts to support the Afghan government with the training and arrangement of air force equipment as the Afghan Air Force expects that the current fleet number will be doubled by 2023.

