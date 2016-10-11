Afghan Air Force to get a further 4 A-29 light attack aircraft from US

By Ghanizada - Tue Oct 11 2016, 11:04 am

The Afghan Air Force is expecting to receive a further four A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft from the United States, it has been reported.

The new planes are expected to arrive in Afghanistan within 18 t 20 months after the conclusion of the contract for the manufacturing of the aircraft.

The IHS Janes newspaper reported regarding the delivery of further four aircraft to Afghanistan, citing a sources sought notification for the four additional aircraft posted on the Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOpps) website by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)/Development & Integration (WWB).

The A-29 is a multi-role, fixed-wing aircraft that will provide the Afghan air force with an indigenous air-to-ground capability and aerial reconnaissance capabilities to support the country’s counterinsurgency operations.

Eight Afghan Air Force pilots completed their training late last year and graduated from a program hosted by the 81st Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Force Base in United States.

The Afghan Air Force officials are saying the A-29s can carry out precise airstrike using laser technology and can four types of weapons, 250 kgs of bombs, guided and unguided rockets, and can fly with low speed and altitude to precisely find and attack the targets.

According to the manufacturer of the aircraft, Embraer, the aircraft was made considering the dramatic changes in military aviation.

