Afghan Air Force takes another major step amid ongoing efforts to bolster ANDSF capabilities

By Ghanizada - Mon Jul 31 2017, 7:17 pm

The Afghan Air Force took another major step as efforts are underway by the Afghan government together with its international allies to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan national defense and security forces.

The 438th Air Expeditionary Wing said the Afghan Air Force A-29 maintenance leadership requested to take full responsibility for flight line maintenance operations from TAAC-Air advisors and contract maintenance.

Maj. Dale Ellis, 440th Air Expeditionary Advisor Squadron maintenance operations officer said “The AAF has been making great strides in their capability with the A-29.”

“Several of the flight and squadron level leaders approached advisors and stated that they felt they were ready for full responsibility on the flight line,” Maj. Ellis added.

Master Sgt. Jonathan Vickery, 440th AEAS maintenance advisor lead said “I do believe that they [AAF A-29 maintenance personnel] are progressing at a faster rate than we initially believed.”

He said “Our original plan was to increase responsibilities one day every six months.”

This comes as the Afghan government and the country’s international allies including US and NATO have stepped up efforts to bolster the capabilities of the Afghan force and Air Force.

The commander of the United States Central Command General Joseph L. Votel requested the US Congress to approve the budget for the Afghan forces Blackhawk program.

In his statement before the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier in March this year, Gen. Votel informed regarding the significant capability gaps in Afghan Air Force, saying “Going forward, transitioning from Russian to U.S. airframes will ensure Afghan forces have a more sustainable fleet that is interoperable with U.S. forces and will enhance the Afghans’ ability to operate independently of coalition forces. The U.S. government is considering a critical AAF initiative to replace the unsustainable Russian-manufactured aircraft fleet and make up for combat losses in Afghan transport helicopters by providing U.S. UH-60s.”

He said “The DoD-request of $814.5M for FY17 for the first year of our plan to recapitalize the Afghan fleet provides funding to procure 53 UH-60s, with refurbishment and modification of the first 18; 30 additional armed MD-530F helicopters; 6 additional A-29 attack aircraft; and five AC-208s. The requested FY2017 Afghan Security Forces Fund (ASFF) budget, including the 23 additional funds for the first year of this proposed aviation initiative, went to Congress on 10 Nov 2016.”

Photo: 438th Air Expeditionary Wing of Afghan Air Force A-29 Super Tucano maintainers download GBU-12s (Guided Bomb Unit) and conduct an avionics inspection at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan, July 26, 2017.

