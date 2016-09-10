Afghan Air Force modernization proudly gaining momentum

By Ghanizada - Sat Sep 10 2016, 4:04 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) assumed the full security lead from the NATO-led coalition forces at the start of last year after a robust contribution by the allies of Afghanistan both in terms of investments in blood and finances since the launch of the US-led invasion on Afghanistan that resulted into the fall of the Taliban regime. (Photo: 438th Air Expeditionary Wing)

The transition process immediately unveiled the gaps the Afghan forces needed to shoulder the security responsibilities after the NATO-led coalition forces winded up their operations in Afghanistan right at the end of 2014, allowing the Afghan forces to step in and continue with an Afghan-led process to ensure peace and stability for the Afghan nationals.

One of the major gaps the Afghan forces noticed following the transition process was the lack of a close-air support to face a resurgent Taliban.

However, with the launch of the new NATO-led mission, Resolute Support (RS) mission, doors for new opportunities for the Afghan forces opened to rehabilitate the critical parts of its security institutions, specifically the Afghan Air Force.

Although, the US and NATO-led coalition forces officials admit a late start to empower the Afghan Air Force, necessary and on time steps were taken to equip the Afghan forces to repulse the growing threats posed both by the Taliban and newly-emerged loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

It would not be unfair to say that 2015 and start of 2016 were the years where major steps were taken by the international allies of Afghanistan to boost the capabilities of the Afghan Air Force.

With major steps taken by the United States to deliver the state of the art A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to deployment of MD-530 Cayuse helicopters and a robust step by India to deliver the modern versions of Mi-25 gunships have increased optimisms towards a proud start to rehabilitation of the Afghan Air Force.

The delivery of the modern MD-530 Cayuse helicopters concluded earlier this month while Afghanistan received considerable numbers of A-29 Super Tucanos from United States.

The Afghan Air Force also received 3 of the 4 Mi-25 gunships from India in December last year but efforts are underway for the delivery of the last Mi-25 as negotiations are being held to arrange the necessary spares from Russia to bring back the last gunship into action field.

In the meantime, the optimisms further grew last month with the visit of the Afghan army chief of staff to India followed by a visit by the top US army general John Nicholson.

India responded positively to Afghanistan’s call to equip the Afghan forces, particularly the Afghan Air Force, as Gen. Nicholson called for more contribution by India to deliver more equipment and helicopters to Afghanistan.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani is expected to visit New Delhi sometimes next to further strenghten the collaboration between Kabul and New Delhi as there are expectations that the Indian government would promise more equipment and urgently needed equipment during Ghani’s visit.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS