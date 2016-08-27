Afghan Air Force MD-530 Cayuse Warrior helicopters in action (Video)

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 27 2016, 11:52 am

The Afghan Air Force (AAF) received the last four MD-530 Cayuse Warrior helicopters from the United States this week, bringing the total number of the helicopters to 27 currently in AAF inventory.

The 438th Air Expeditionary Wing said “Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air) advisors at the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing, Kabul, Afghanistan, fly Afghan air force MD-530 Cayuse Warrior helicopters to a range for training on Aug. 11, 2016.”

MD-530F helicopters are designed for high altitude and/or hot weather operations to provide close-air support to the ground forces.

The US army awarded a contract worth $13.2 million to add the seven-tube M260 launcher for the 70mm (2.75 inch) rockets to MD-530Fs nearly a year ago.

“The first 13 helicopters continue to be modified to support 2.75-inch rocket capabilities and add the improved sighting systems,” Lt. Col. Bill Ashford, 438th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron commander said.

Lt. Ashford further added “The MD-530s are flying multiple missions a day across Afghanistan. They are often engaged in providing aerial escort to convoys, providing over-watch to ANDSF operations and responding to ‘troops in contact’ situations.”

According to Col. Troy Henderson, 438th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group commander “AAF MD-530 pilots are positively impacting counter-insurgency operations daily across Afghanistan.”

“Despite being based at Kabul, MD-530 operations have expanded to support south, central and eastern Afghanistan. Today’s delivery of the final four will help support operations in northern Afghanistan,” Col. Henderson added.

“The MD-530’s size enables the AAF to use their C-130s to transport where they are needed,” said Henderson. “They have great maneuverability and capable weapon systems to target a variety of enemy targets. Their presence in Afghanistan has been critical to neutralizing insurgent operations.”

