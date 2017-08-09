Afghan Air Force conducted 16 independent airstrikes in past 24 hours: MoD

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 09 2017, 6:45 pm

The Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan (MoD) said the Afghan Air Force conducted sixteen independent airstrikes against the insurgents in the past 24 hours.

MoD spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the Afghan Air Force pilots have also flown in numerous other missions including the supply of logistics to the ground forces during the period.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, Gen. Waziri said the Afghan security forces have conducted counter-terrorism operations in 13 provinces of the country.

He said 19 of the operations were conducted jointly by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces personnel while 24 of the operations were conducted by the commando forces of the Afghan army.

According to Gen. Waziri, at least 40 insurgents were killed during the operations and nearly 20 others were wounded.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations amid rampant insurgency led mainly by the Taliban insurgents during the recent months.

The officials are saying that the Afghan Air Force also plays a key role in providing close air support to suppress the insurgents as efforts are underway to further bolster the capabilities of the Afghan forces air power.

