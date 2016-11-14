Afghan Air Force conducted 129 flights, including combat and training missions

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 14 2016, 3:23 pm

The Afghan Air Force (AAF) released its latest operational update on Sunday stating that 129 flights were conducted in the past 24 hours, including combat and training missions.

According to AAF, 15 of the flights were direct combat missions against insurgents while 8 flights were conducted for the training of the Afghan pilots.

AAF further added that 106 of the flights were used to transport 666 Afghan security personnel and 15,382 kilograms of cargo.

The reconstruction and equipment of the Afghan Air Force gained momentum late last year and earlier this year with the arrival of new aircraft, specifically the fixed-wing and rotary-wing equipment.

The Afghan Air Force 3 Mi-25 gunship helicopters from India late in the month of December last year besides the delivery of light attack aircraft by the United States, staring earlier this year.

The United States has delivered several MD-530 Cayuse warrior helicopters along with the A-29 Super Tucanos in a bid to improve the air capabilities of the Afghan Air Force.

MD-530 helicopters are designed for high altitude and/or hot weather operations to provide close-air support to the ground forces.

The US army awarded a contract worth $13.2 million to add the seven-tube M260 launcher for the 70mm (2.75 inch) rockets to MD-530Fs nearly a year ago.

The A-29 is a multi-role, fixed-wing aircraft that will provide the Afghan air force with an indigenous air-to-ground capability and aerial reconnaissance capabilities to support the country’s counterinsurgency operations.

The Afghan Air Force officials are saying the A-29s can carry out precise airstrike using laser technology and can four types of weapons, 250 kgs of bombs, guided and unguided rockets, and can fly with low speed and altitude to precisely find and attack the targets.

