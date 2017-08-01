Afghan Air Force conducted 112 sorties in the past 24 hours, MoD says

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 01 2017, 4:57 pm

The Afghan Air Force has conducted around one hundred and twelve sorties in the past twenty fours amid soaring violence across the country.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the sorties which included logistics, transportation, and aerial strikes were carried out during the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

A statement by MoD said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel have carried out 21 clearance and 27 special operations in the past 24 during which the Afghan Air Forces have played a key supporting role besides the artillery units continuously pounded the militants positions.

MoD further added that out of the conducted sorties at least twelve of them were airstrikes which were conducted on militants positions in different parts of the country.

According to MoD, a total of 103 militants were killed and 36 others were wounded during the operations.

The operations were conducted jointly in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Badghis, Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Helmand provinces, MoD added.

The ministry of defense did not disclose any information regarding the casualties of the security personnel during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups have also not commented regarding the report so far.

