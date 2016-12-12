Afghan actress wins Marrakech International Film Festival award

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 12 2016, 11:11 am

An Afghan actress has won the Award for the best performance by an actress in Marrakech International Film Festival, it has been reported.

The award was given to Fereshteh Hosseini during the 16th Marrakech International Film Festival on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Fereshteh appeared in ‘Parting’ movie jointly produced by the Afghan and Iranian filmmakers.

Directed by Navid Mahmoudi, the film is based on the story of two young Afghans, Fereshteh (played by Hosseini) and Nabi, who are in love, according to Financial Tribune.

The movie also focuses on the issue of Afghan refugees as the showcases the lives of those who are forced to stay and the ones in transit.

It depicts the uncertain situation of the young couple after they leave Afghanistan with an hope to find a better life by heading towards Europe via Turkey.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans were forced to leave the country due to the growing instability in the country and headed mainly towards the European countries by going through some of the most dangerous routes that claimed the lives of scores of immigrants.

The Marrakech International Film Festival was created in 2001 by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to promote arts and the film industry in Morocco.

