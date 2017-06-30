Adnan Sami plays role of Afghan musician in his debut in Indian cinema

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 30 2017, 3:47 pm

A prominent Indian singer Adnan Sami is all set to make a debut in the Indian film industry, playing the role of an Afghan artist.

Sami informed regarding the making of the film ‘Afghan – In Search of A Home’ through his official Twitter account.

A post of the film was also released by Sami on social media, showing the picture of the Afghan artist in traditional cloth and holding the Rabab musical instrument.

A film by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, ‘Afghan – In Search of A Home’ is believed to depicting the picture of an Afghan artist who was forced to leave his home country, similar as millions of other Afghan refugees.

The movie expectedly highlights the status of musicians in a country where music and art turn out to be the most neglected affairs, according to the local media reports.

The film will be produced by Roya S Khan with Sami still in the charge of the music of the film.

It is expected that the making of the film will kick off this year and will be released worldwide earlier next year.

