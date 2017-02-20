Additional forces deployed to Nangarhar after Pakistani shelling

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 11:07 am

Additional forces have been deployed to eastern Nangarhar province following heavy artillery shelling from the other side of Durand Line.

The provincial officials in Nangarhar said the forces were deployed to Goshta and Lalpur districts in a bid to prevent the shelling.

Provincial governor Gulab Mangal said the additional ground forces and artillery units were deployed after the conclusion of the military council meeting.

He said the Afghan forces have the right to respond to further aggressions.

Mangal further added that the deployment of Quick Reaction Forces to Lalpur district was also decided during the meeting.

This comes as the local security officials said Sunday that the Afghan forces are ready to respond to the aggression once they receive orders from the central government.

The officials further added that hundreds of rounds of artillery and mortar shells were fired on Lalpur forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate the area.

The artillery shelling started hours after a deadly attack ripped through a shrine in Sindh province of Pakistan, leaving scores of people dead and dozens of others wounded.

The Pakistani Taliban group’s Jamaat-ul-Ahraar claimed responsibility behind the attack.

