ADB helps Afghanistan to improve project financial management

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 09 2017, 1:47 pm

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Afghanistan says the bank helps improve the project financial management in Afghanistan and has conducted a two-day training in Kabul for more than 30 representatives of Afghanistan government and executing agencies implementing ADB projects on project financial management.

According to a statement by ADB, the participants gained new knowledge and good financial management practice in adopting a newly developed financial management manual.

“In addition to its financial support to Afghanistan, ADB also provides extensive training to the government to ensure that staff knowledge and skills are up to international standards,” said Samuel Tumiwa, ADB Country Director for Afghanistan. “This benefits the people of Afghanistan by enabling civil servants to efficiently and effectively manage the implementation of projects so that the intended impact of reducing poverty and encouraging growth are achieved.”

The statement further added that the workshop is part of ADB’s broader efforts to equip government officials and executing agency staff who are implementing the ADB projects in Afghanistan to record financial transactions, strengthen internal controls, prepare financial reports, and administer ADB-financed projects.

As a part of the assistance, a financial management manual was developed and launched in October 2017, the statement said, adding that the manual provides guidelines, policies, and procedures to help the government effectively utilize and manage its project funds. It also helps to ensure accuracy, timeliness, and completeness of financial data.

According to ADB, under the new Country Partnership Strategy, one of the three important strategic pillars that ADB operations in Afghanistan will focus includes the establishment of stronger institutions and human capacities through sector-level reforms, enhanced governance, capacity building, and skills development.

