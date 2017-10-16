ACJC police officer shot dead by gunmen in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 16 2017, 9:35 am

A police officer of the Anti-Corruption Justice Center (ACJC) was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kabul city.

The incident took place late on Sunday evening in the vicinity of the 8th police district of the city.

According to the officials in Kabul police commandment, the slain officer has been identified as Lemar and was shot dead near his residence in the city.

The officials further added that the attack was carried out by four individuals who managed to flee the area with the help of the motorcycles after carrying out the attack.

The security forces have launched an investigation in connection to the incident and no suspect has been arrested so far, the officials added.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as both criminal and terrorism-related incidents are on the rise in the key cities of the country, including Kabul city.

An explosion targeted a vehicle o the police forces in the vicinity of the 3rd police district of the city a day earlier which left at least two policemen wounded.

While the security forces arrested a suicide bomber on the night of the same day before he manage to carry out a devastating attack using a mini-truck packed with explosives.

