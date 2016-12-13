Sexual abuse, pro-insurgency surround Afghan VP, Rival’s controversy

By Khaama Press - Tue Dec 13 2016, 10:47 pm

Sexual abuse and pro-militants activities surround the controversial case of the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum with the his rival and former deputy chief of Hezb-e-Junbish Millie led by the vice president.

Ahmad Ishchi is considered a political rival of Gen. Dostum who has claimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum.

Mr. Ishchi has also claimed that the vice president even filmed the sexual abuse committed on him as well as his bodyguards.

However, the office of the first vice president, in a statement rejected the allegations as baseless and accused Mr. Ischchi of pro-militants activities.

The statement further added that Mr. Ishchi was detained by the security institutions over his alleged role in supporting militants and the recent insurgency and instability in Jawzjan province.

In the meantime, the Office of the President, ARG Palace, said all allegations of abuse of abuse against

Mr. Ishchi will be fully investigated, a statement which was welcomed by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

“The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomes the Afghan Government’s commitment to investigate the alleged human rights violations committed against the politician, Mr. Ahmad Ishchi,” a statement by the UN mission in Afghanistan said.

The statement further added “Mr. Ishchi reports he was illegally detained and severely maltreated by security officials acting under the authority of the First Vice President, Abdul Rashid Dostum.”

“UNAMA is concerned about these allegations, stresses the importance of due process and accountability, and remains committed to working with the Government and people of Afghanistan in their efforts to strengthen respect for human rights and the rule of law,” the UN mission added.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS