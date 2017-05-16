Sexual abuse allegations involving Afghan Vice President being probed: AGO

By Khaama Press - Tue May 16 2017, 4:05 pm

The Afghanistan Attorney General Farid Hamidi said Tuesday that the alleged sexual abuse of Ahmad Ishchi involving Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum is seriously being probed.

Hamidi made the remarks during a press conference in Kabul today as he briefing the media regarding the ongoing efforts to tackle corruption in the country.

Hamidi said the Attorney General Office will take immediate steps regarding any case that is referred for prosecution.

The Attorney General further added that there will be no impunity for any individual or official in Afghanistan.

Ishchi, the former governor of Jawzjan province and the rival of Dostum, had c laimed that the vice president detained him and forced him to strip naked besides he was beaten by the bodyguards of Gen. Dostum and was sodomized with a rifle.

The Attorney General Office had issued arrest warrants for 9 security guards of the Vice President over the alleged abuse of Ishchi after they rejected several impeachments.

Seven of the security guards of the Vice President appeared in Attorney General Office late in the month of February after reports emerged regarding the siege of Gen. Dostum’s house by the Afghan security forces.

However, Dostum said the security guards were deployed due to security related issues and admitted that he has no issues with President Ghani, dismissing the reports regarding the siege of his house as enemy propaganda to spark tensions among the government leaders.

